A malnourished 2-month-old girl was removed from a home on Goodman Road when officials arrested the child's parents and grandmother on drug charges, according to authorities.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office went to the home for a welfare check Monday.
During a news conference Tuesday, Sheriff Tony Mancuso said the baby "was dirty and wearing a soiled diaper." The infant had such a severe case of diaper rash that the diaper "was stuck to the baby" and had to be removed by emergency medical personnel.
When deputies arrived at the home, Mancuso said they observed it was unclean and had no running water, food or formula. There were also sores on the baby's body, and she appeared to be malnourished.
A search of the home revealed illegal narcotics. When deputies spoke to the parents, they admitted to smoking synthetic marijuana in front of the baby, Mancuso said.
Crystal J. Roberts, 37, and Herbert J. Thibodeaux Jr., 34, the baby's parents, were charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile; illegal use of a CDS in the presence of a juvenile; illegal possession of drug paraphernalia; and illegal possession of synthetic marijuana. Judge Robert Wyatt set Roberts' bond at $16,000 and Thibodeaux's bond at $8,500.
Anthonette K. Thibodeaux, 58, grandmother of the infant, was charged with illegal use of a CDS in the presence of a juvenile; illegal possession of drug paraphernalia; and illegal possession of synthetic marijuana. Her bond was set at $6,000.
"Drugs were more important than the care of the child," Mancuso said.
The baby was taken to a local hospital for treatment and placed in the custody of the Department of Child and Family Services. Mancuso said it appeared the infant was doing well "and has been sucking down formula."
Deputy Chelsey Gault was the arresting officer. Detectives Shelley Trahan and Ben Hare are the lead investigators.