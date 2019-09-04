A Franklin man police believed was involved in a homicide led authorities on a 57-minute high-speed chase on Interstate 10 Monday, which included a brief shootout with another man and a 21⁄2 hour standoff with several police agencies from two parishes before his arrest.
According to Trooper Derek Senegal with Louisiana State Police Troop D, the Franklin Police Department contacted LSP Troop I to aid in searching for a person of interest in a homicide that occurred in Franklin before 9 a.m. Monday. The victim was 37-year-old Chiquita Lumpkin. Family members told KLFY the suspect was her ex-boyfriend.
Troopers located 36-year-old Trinity Daqwan Coleman driving a silver Cadillac CTS on I-10 near Crowley around 9:45 a.m. The man stopped his car but refused to exit, Senegal stated in a news release.
"Coleman then drove off and began traveling west on I-10 resulting in a pursuit," Senegal stated. "The pursuit reached speeds in excess of 100 (miles per hour). As the Cadillac entered Jefferson Davis Parish, Troopers successfully deployed spike strips causing the tires to deflate, but Coleman still refused to stop."
The suspect did stop on the shoulder of I-10 near Welsh, Senegal said, "where he began to exchange gunfire with the driver of another vehicle, identified as 57-year-old Clarence Fine Jr. of Jeanerette, who was stopped in the westbound lanes of travel."
Fine is the uncle of the victim, according to Senegal.
Senegal said no one was reportedly struck in the exchange of gunfire. Fine was taken into custody, but Coleman continued traveling west on I-10 before coming to a stop about 3 miles west of Welsh.
It was that that he refused to exit the car. After a 2 ½ hour standoff with several agencies from Acadia and Jeff Davis parishes, Coleman surrendered and was taken into custody.
Both Coleman and Fine were booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Regional Consolidated Jail for attempted second-degree murder and illegal discharge of a weapon. Additional charges are possible.
No injuries were reported and one Louisiana State Police vehicle was damaged during the pursuit, according to Senegal.
The Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office and Welsh Police Department assisted in the standoff.