A Houston man was charged this week with 62 counts of identity theft and three counts of bank fraud, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Nasquier Perz-Cardona, 30, was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.
He was released on a $46,000 bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio.
In January, detectives with the Sheriff’s Office received several complaints from various financial institutions regarding possible bank fraud taking place in our area.
During the investigation, it was learned two suspects were making fraudulent ATM transactions at local convenience stores throughout the parish.
Detectives also learned the suspects were purchasing gift cards with fraudulent debit cards at local grocery stores. They viewed numerous surveillance videos from the locations in which the transactions had taken place and observed the same two suspects allegedly responsible for making the fraudulent charges.
During further investigation detectives learned there were about 62 victims of identify theft and about $23,000 had been stolen.
On March 1, detectives found one of the alleged suspects was at a local business reportedly making ATM withdrawals and detectives were able to obtain a description of that person’s truck.
A short time later, the truck was located at a different gas station nearby. Detectives made contact with the person, Perz-Cardona, and observed him to be one of the men allegedly seen in the surveillance videos.
Detectives believe Perz-Cardona and another person allegedly obtained the victims’ debit card numbers from a fuel pump skimming device.
The investigation is continuing and more charges as well as arrests are possible.
Det. Edward Curol is the lead investigator on this case.