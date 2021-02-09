A Houston man has been arrested for theft and trespassing at a Lake Charles residence, authorities said.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies were dispatched Thursday to a residence on Dolby Street in reference to a theft in progress.
“When deputies arrived, the suspect had already fled the scene,” she said. “Deputies were able to view surveillance video from the residence and observed an unknown man stealing shingles from outside the home.”
She said deputies were able to get a description of the suspect and his vehicle from surveillance footage and located the vehicle the next day in the same area.
Vincent said deputies arrested Adrian A. Zermeno, 20, for theft under $1,000 and trespassing. He was released on a $4,500 bond set by Judge Robert Wyatt.