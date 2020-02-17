JENNINGS - A suspect wanted for murder in Honduras was arrested Sunday during a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Jennings.
Gerardo Alonzo Argueta Rodriguez, 48, of Sanford, N.C. was detained and arrested on an outstanding murder warrant from Honduras. The warrant was issued in 2017, according to Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes.
A female passenger in the vehicle, Gloria Oneyda Argueta Lemus, 32, also of Sanford, N.C. was also detained.
The couple were picked up Monday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Semmes said.
The pair were arrested after a Jennings police officer working a traffic enforcement detail on I-10 westbound stopped the vehicle for speeding.
During the traffic stop, the officer learned that Rodriguez was wanted out of Honduras for murder.
“The officer went above and beyond the initial traffic stop and asked questions,” Semmes said.
Rodriguez had been stopped in Alabama and issued a citation, but the officer there was unable to determine Rodriguez as a fugitive, Semmes said.
“Our officer reached out to federal contacts and was able to determine Mr. Rodriguez was warranted for murder in Honduras,” he said.
The couple had conflicting stories about where they were going and where they had been, Semmes said. Authorities believe they may have been headed to Houston, he said.