High-speed pursuit ends with arrests

A high-speed vehicle pursuit Tuesday night ended in the arrests of three Lake Charles men, including one who was allegedly involved in a February shooting, authorities said.
Darterious Kemon "Phat Daddy" Bartie, 24, was charged with illegal possession of a stolen firearm, monetary instrument abuse, possession of CDS Schedule 2, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, cyberstalking, telephone harassment and criminal trespass. He is being held without bond in the Calcasieu Correctional Center.
Dyllan Anthony Levy, 18, was charged with aggravated flight from an officer, monetary instrument abuse, possession of a CDS Schedule 2 and possession of marijuana. Tyrone Devonte Simien, 23, was charged with monetary instrument abuse, two counts of possession of CDS Schedule 2 and illegal possession of a stolen firearm. Levy and Simien are being held without bond in the Calcasieu Correctional Center.
At approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lake Charles Police detectives Joey Romero and William Loving observed Bartie and others in the 1900 block of Prejean Drive.
Detectives attempted to stop a vehicle in which Bartie was an occupant. The person driving the vehicle refused to stop and led officers on a high-speed pursuit in south Lake Charles.
During the pursuit, occupants of the vehicle discarded numerous items that were later recovered. Among the items were narcotics, a firearm, and counterfeit money.
The pursuit eventually ended without further incident in Cameron Parish.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office and Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office also assisted in the pursuit.