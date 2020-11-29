It has been one year since the Vernon Parish Cold Case Team reopened a 2013 suspicious death case, and investigators continue to search for new answers in the death of 38-year-old Danny Holt.
Holt died on Nov. 23, 2013, by what was initially considered to be a suicide, but forensic evidence has since placed significant doubt in the minds of investigators.
According to detectives, on the day Holt died, Vernon Parish deputies responded to an emergency call at a residence in the area of Section Line Road. The call was made by a woman who identified herself as Holt’s girlfriend, and she told the responding deputies Holt had shot himself with a long gun.
The woman, who has not been publicly named by investigators, told detectives she was the only other person in the residence at the time of Holt’s death.
Forensic testing, however, later determined Holt had been shot in the back of the head.
The testing also determined the distance of the weapon from Holt at the time of his death made it impossible for him to have inflicted the gunshot wound upon himself.
To further complicate the witness’s claims, investigators also located forensic evidence from the clothing worn by the woman that indicated she was standing in front of Holt when he was shot.
This evidence, detectives say, makes it impossible for her to not have seen the person responsible for Holt’s death.
The woman continues to insist Holt shot himself, investigators say. They believe she is purposely concealing the identity of Holt’s killer, but for reasons unknown at this time.
Holt’s family has continued to support the investigation into his death.
After his mother passed away earlier this year, Holt’s two sisters and nieces penned a letter to the detectives pleading with them to at last find their loved one’s killer.
“(His mother) passed away without ever knowing the truth of what really happened to Danny ... our family deserves answers and Danny deserves justice,” the letter reads.
Chief Detective Rhonda Jordan said detectives are actively investigating all leads in the case, but could not publicly discuss the investigation at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact detectives at 238-7248.