Hearing in 2017 homicide scheduled

Prosecutors and defense attorneys were in state district court Monday before Judge Ron Ware to discuss issues surrounding the Joey Julian murder case.
Defense attorneys are seeking contempt charges for Cynthia Killingsworth and Jason Brown, former prosecutors on the case.
Accused of a 2017 murder in Lake Charles, Julian had his bond lowered in February — and also in February, Brown, an assistant district attorney prosecuting the case, was terminated from the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office.
Julian is accused of shooting and killing Ernest Samuel Miller in November 2017 at the intersection of Mill and Ryan streets.
An assistant district attorney at the time, Brown brought a motion for a continuance in the case to Ware earlier this year. Brown, who resides in another parish, is accused of not telling Ware the defense was opposed to a continuation because they did not want to upset an April trial date.
Brown, who was not present at the February hearing, was immediately suspended without pay by the Calcasieu Parish D.A.'s office because of his handling of the matter and was later terminated. He had worked for the D.A.'s office since 2016.
Killingsworth was also a prosecutor on the Julian case but she retired from the D.A.'s office earlier this year. Charles Robinson is now prosecuting the case.
Both Killingsworth and Brown will be the focus of a hearing on Aug. 17 in which defense attorneys are seeking contempt charges for the two for what they say is their failure to disclose exculpatory evidence in the case.
Killingsworth, who is being represented by former prosecutor Carla Sigler, was in court on Monday but the hearing was continued after Sigler requested a continuance, saying she had just recently been retained to represent Killingsworth.
"We need to be able to defend our client against these allegations," Sigler said.
Brown did not show up for court Monday and Ware said Brown will answer to the court regarding that at the August hearing.
Ware said in February he was "irate" when he found out he was misled about the state's request for a continuance and said Julian deserved due process.
Julian, who is facing three charges which include second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and theft, had his bond reduced by Ware to $20,000 and later bonded out. He had been jailed on a $210,000 bond since his arrest in 2017.
Todd S. Clemons, who along with Adam Johnson, represent Julian, said the termination of Brown was "warranted and appropriate."
"The action (by Brown) was unethical," Clemons said. "We objected to a continuance in this case and he did not make that clear."
A previous hearing regarding the Julian case centered on disciplinary records of police officers who may be witnesses.
Clemons and Johnson have said the information is public record while prosecutors said such information could hamper justice.
Julian's trial was previously set for April but due to the pandemic as well as other issues surrounding the case, it did not take place and a new trial date has not been set.