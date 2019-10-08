Gun confiscated from student at S.J. Welsh Middle School

A gun was confiscated from a student at S.J. Welsh Middle School on Monday and — according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board's official Facebook page — the situation was quickly handled by the Sheriff's Office and school administration.
The post assured parents and guardians that all students, faculty and staff were safe and that the campus was "a safe place for your children." The district cited its crisis management plan and the continuous practice of safety protocols as valuable resources for such incidents.
In light of recent potential threats and threatening behavior across the parish, CPSB recently released the article, "How it Works #2: School Threats" on its website. According to the site, "the overwhelming majority of these incidents involve juveniles, which significantly limits what information we can legally release as a school district."
For the information it can distribute, the district uses its School Messenger call service and Facebook page to distribute its emergency messages, Holly Holland, spokeswoman for the district, said.
Emergency protocol requires the school to place a phone call to "every single phone number associated with the student" at a particular school in distress.
For less urgent, but important concerns, the school places a general call to the primary number on file in the Student Progress Center. According to the "How it Works" article, parents are advised to make sure the primary number is a number that is easily accessible, like a cell phone number instead of a home number.
This change can be made by logging into Student Progress Center or by calling the school office.
Second to School Messenger, the district utilizes its Facebook page to distribute important school safety announcements.
"We know that some parents may not be able to answer the phone call, but a lot are active on social media," Holland said.
Individual campuses and community can then share the official post decreasing the likelihood of miscommunication or unnecessary panic, Holland said.
"The quicker we push things out on social media it seems to dispel rumors and other circulating posts that may not be completely accurate ... It tends to keep the storyline out there pretty accurate."
To read the full report visit, www.cpsb.org/Page/9026. To follow CPSB on Facebook visit, www.facebook.com/CPSBschools/.