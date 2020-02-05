Nine defendants charged with various federal drug offenses linked to a large methamphetamine and cocaine distribution ring based in Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes have been sentenced to federal prison, according to David C. Joseph, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana.
U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter handed down sentences for the defendants, with the final sentencings taking place at the federal courthouse in Lake Charles.
On Jan. 27, Antonio Montero, 57, a Cuban national, of Lake Charles, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty on Sept. 4, 2019, to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine; Felix Perez, 56, a citizen of Cuba, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty on Sept. 25, 2019, to one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances (cocaine); and Lionel Peschier, 49, of Sulphur, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty on Sept 24, 2019, to one count of attempted distribution of controlled substances (methamphetamine.)
Earlier, Julio Elizagarate, 68, a Cuban national, of Lake Charles, was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty on Sept. 5, 2019, to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine; Michael Miers, 57 of DeRidder, was sentenced to 40 months in prison after pleading guilty on Feb. 13, 2019, to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine; and Zetherneal Elizagarate, 57, of Lake Charles, was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty on April 3, 2019, to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Additionally, Juan Gonzalez, 67, a Cuban national, of Leesville, was sentenced to 71 months in prison after pleading guilty on July 3, 2019, to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine; Gary S. Byrd, 48, was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty on Aug. 15, 2019, to one count of distribution of controlled substances (methamphetamine); and Angie Perez, 48, was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty on Sept. 13, 2019, to one count of distribution of controlled substances (methamphetamine.)
From June, 2017 through May, 2018, law enforcement agents used controlled purchases and court-authorized wire taps to investigate Antonio Montero and three other Cuban nationals who were dealing large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine in the area.
Law enforcement officers learned of multiple stash houses and identified Montero and Juan Gonzalez as suppliers of methamphetamine and Michael Miers as a supplier of multiple kilos of cocaine. Five search warrants were executed and agents seized multiple kilograms of cocaine and methamphetamine.
When Miers was arrested at his residence on July 31, 2018, agents found $40,300 in cash proceeds from narcotics transactions, 5,343 grams of cocaine and 3,338 grams of methamphetamine.
Miers said he obtained the methamphetamine from Julio Elizagarate and Montero in trade for the same amount of cocaine.
Homeland Security Investigations, DEA, Louisiana State Police, Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, Combined Anti-Drug Task Force, Beauregard Sheriff’s Office, Lake Charles Police Department, Iowa Police Department, and DeRidder Police Department participated in the investigation.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert C. Abendroth prosecuted the case.