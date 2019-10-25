A 13-year-old girl was arrested and charged with terrorizing on Thursday, authorities said.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's officers responded to a possible threat from the student at the Calcasieu Parish Alternative School at about 11 a.m.
According to Kim Myers, CPSO spokeswoman, the girl stated "someone needed to come shoot up the school" during class. Detectives were also advised she threatened to shoot the teacher.
She was booked into the parish's Juvenile Detention Center.
CPSO school resource officer Cornell Guidry and detective Greg Jordan are the lead investigators on the case.
This is the 10th student arrested in Southwest Louisiana since the start of the new school year. Previous threats have been directed at Sam Houston High, LaGrange High, Grand Lake High, Barbe High, Hackberry High, Molo Middle, Iowa Middle and two instances at Moss Bluff Middle.