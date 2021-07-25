JENNINGS - A woman who allegedly kidnapped three children in Georgia was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop in Jennings.
Victoria Faith Mlonyeni, 41, of Coppell, Texas was arrested on three counts of kidnapping. She was transferred to the Jeff Davis Parish Jail where she is awaiting extradition.
The three children were found safe inside a vehicle.
According to information released by the Jennings Police Department on Friday, Mlonyeni allegedly took the three children from their father while at a restaurant in Georgia. She reportedly did not have custody of the children.
Mlonyeni was arrested after local police received information that she was in the Jennings areas.
Local police received information Thursday from the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office in Marietta, Georgia that Mlonyeni was believed to be at a local motel.
Officers were given a description of the vehicle. The vehicle was later observed traveling north on La. 26.
Officers stopped the vehicle and located Mlonyeni and the three children.
The children were brought to the Jennings Police Department where the Department of Children and Family Services was contacted.