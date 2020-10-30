Judge gavel
A Beauregard Parish grand jury returned formal indictments of four individuals on Wednesday for their role in the death of a DeRidder man whose remains were located in Texas over the summer. 
Derek Person II, Shona West, CJ Ford, and Hayley Limes have each been indicted on charges of First Degree Murder, Criminal Conspiracy, and Obstruction of Justice for their roles in the death of 26 year-old Jimmie Box, Jr. All four have remained in police custody in Louisiana since August. 
Detectives from the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police provided testimony during Wednesday’s hearing. 
Box’s remains were located in the Bon Weir, Texas area in August following a lengthy search involving BPSO detectives, Newton County Sheriff’s Office detectives and Texas Rangers. The remains were positively identified as Box in September through the use of DNA analysis. 
The search for Box began on Aug. 3 after he was first reported missing by family members to DeRidder Police.
Throughout the investigation, investigators maintained that they believed Box had been taken against his will across the state line, however the motive behind his death and the cause of death have not been released publicly. 

