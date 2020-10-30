More from this section
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Black trooper with the Louisiana State Police was on a break when his cellphone buzzed with an unusual voice message. It was from a white colleague, unaware his Apple Watch had recorded him, blurting out the Black trooper’s name followed by a searing racial slur.
CHICAGO (AP) — The mother of a 17-year-old accused of killing two demonstrators in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is among those slated to testify Friday during a hearing in Illinois to decide if her son should be extradited across the border to stand trial on homicide charges.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been charged in a traffic crash that killed a longtime police captain who was the father of New England Patriots running back James White.
- Updated
Earlier this morning at approximately 5:30 a.m. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the intersection near Old Highway 171 and Rollins Road in Moss Bluff in reference to a man being hit by a car.
- Updated
A DeRidder man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stabbing his wife to death inside their home, according to authorities.
- Updated
JENNINGS - Two Jeff Davis Parish men are facing unrelated domestic abuse charges following separate weekend incidents.
Latest News
- How major US stock indexes fared Friday
- Tech losses drive Wall Street down again, ending grim week
- The Latest: COVID-19 spreads more extensively in new study
- Walmart returns guns and ammunition to US store displays
- Voting, virus, race are hot topics in state high court races
- Teenage sensation William Cox wins Fall Classic 2020
- State leaders facing 2nd wave resist steps to curb virus
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Mozaic SocialDiscover Southwest Louisiana businesses on social media
McNeese State University President Daryl Burckel said $77 million worth of work to repair damages caused by Hurricanes Laura and Delta is set … Read more
A Beauregard Parish grand jury returned formal indictments of four individuals on Wednesday for their role in the death of a DeRidder man whos… Read more
Earlier this morning at approximately 5:30 a.m. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the intersection near Old Highwa… Read more
- Walmart returns guns and ammunition to US store displays
- Voting, virus, race are hot topics in state high court races
- Teenage sensation William Cox wins Fall Classic 2020
- State leaders facing 2nd wave resist steps to curb virus
- With salsa, caravans, Cubans make last push to reelect Trump
- As Trump faces uncertain future, so do his signature rallies
- Actress Lori Loughlin reports to prison in college scam
- Study: 1 to 2 million tons of US plastic trash goes astray
Online Poll
We want your feedback!
What other kind of newsletters do you want to see?
Our newsletters deliver news directly to you in your inbox.