Fort Polk man charged with shooting

A Fort Polk man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly firing at least six gunshots into a New Llano nightclub in the Billy Goat Hill area earlier that morning, according to authorities.
Andrez Shamad Jones, 25, was charged on Aug. 11 with three counts of aggravated second degree battery with a firearm and one count of illegal discharge of a firearm.
Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft said in a release regarding the arrest that a call reporting shots fired inside the club was made to the Vernon Parish call center at approximately 1:34 a.m. that morning.
"The caller indicated that there was a victim suffering from a gunshot wound within the establishment, and that at the time of the call the whereabouts and identity of the shooter was unknown," Craft stated.
Vernon Parish Sheriff's deputies, with New Llano and Leesville police officers, secured the scene and located a male victim suffering a gunshot wound to the calf of his leg. Deputies also learned that two other victims had left the scene to seek treatment at Fort Polk for their gunshot wounds.
According to Craft, deputies made contact with Fort Polk Military Police Investigators in reference to the victims traveling to Bayne Jones Military Hospital and confirmed that the two individuals had suffered gun shot wounds to their ankles.
According to Craft, witness and victim interviews led authorities to identify Jones as the shooter. He said witnesses inside the club told investigators that a disturbance began inside the club earlier that evening and then spilled out into the club's parking lot.
The disturbance escalated, Craft said, when Jones went to his vehicle and returned with a firearm. As witnesses attempted to restrain Jones, Jones allegedly began to fire indiscriminately towards the crowd.
A 9 mm firearm was taken into evidence from the scene.
Jones was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail where he remained as of Monday night with no bond set.