A former Westlake pastor has been sentenced in federal court to 60 years in prison.
John Michael Ward, 45, who was sentenced this week, pleaded guilty on Nov. 19, 2019, to two counts of production of child pornography.
He was sentenced to 30 years on each charge to run consecutively. If ever released, Ward would be on supervision for the rest of his life.
Ward was previously the pastor of Bellview Baptist Church in Westlake, a church where he had been pastor since 2012.
He was arrested in 2019 for raping a child for a period of more than two years, beginning when the child was 10.
Following an investigation by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, Ward told detectives he molested the girl since she was 9 years old and videotaped her nude on two occasions.
Ward faces other charges in state district court.
He was indicted in 2019 on three counts of first-degree rape, three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, and three counts of sexual battery of a victim under 13 between Dec. 1, 2017, and Dec. 1, 2018, beginning when the child was 10 years old.
Ward was also indicted on two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, two counts of sexual battery of a victim under 13 between Jan. 1, 2019 and June 15, 2019, beginning when the child was 11.