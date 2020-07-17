A former Westlake pastor has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for sex crimes involving a victim under the age of 13 after he pleaded guilty to several charges.
John Michael Ward, 46, former pastor of Bellview Baptist Church, pleaded guilty recently before Judge Robert Wyatt in state district court.
Ward pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree rape, and was sentenced to 40 years; one count of sexual battery of a victim under 13, and was sentenced to 60 years, and one count of sexual battery of a victim under 13, and was sentenced to 60 years.
Wyatt ordered the sentences to run concurrent to one another along with Ward's federal sentence.
Ward pleaded guilty on Nov. 19, 2019 in federal court to two counts of production of child pornography.
On those charges, he was sentenced to 30 years on each, to run consecutively.
Ward was arrested in 2019 for raping a child for a period of more than two years, beginning when the child was 10.
Following an investigation by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, Ward told detectives he molested the girl since she was 9 years old and videotaped her nude on two occasions.
He was indicted in 2019 on three counts of first-degree rape, three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, and three counts of sexual battery of a victim under 13 between Dec. 1, 2017, and Dec. 1, 2018, beginning when the child was 10 years old.
Ward was also indicted on two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, two counts of sexual battery of a victim under 13 between Jan. 1, 2019 and June 15, 2019, beginning when the child was 11 years old.
Prior to being arrested, he had been pastor of Bellview Baptist Church in Westlake since 2012.