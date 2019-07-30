Former Westlake coach arrested

A former Westlake High School coach was arrested Friday on one count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and seven counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, authorities said.
The bond for Edward Garriet III, 38, has been set at $120,000.
Garriet, a native of Beaumont, Texas, had worked for the Calcasieu Parish School Board since April 2001, serving as a special education teacher and coach, most recently at Westlake High School.
He has served as the head coach for the Westlake girls indoor and outdoor track and field teams as well as an assistant coach of the girls basketball team. He was also on the Rams' football coaching staff during his tenure at the school.
Garriet is a also a former basketball player and assistant coach for McNeese State University. He played for the Cowboys from 2001-2005, appearing in 108 games and starting in 60. He finished with career averages of 9.1 points per game, 2.2 rebounds per game and 1.1 assists per game. He was named the team's most valuable player in the 2004-20055 season, when he averaged 11 points per game.
In June of 2006, Garriet was named an assistant coach at McNeese by head coach Tic Price, who was fired a month later.
Garriet also coached with several Amateur Athletic Union programs in the area.
Garriet attended high school at Central High in Beaumont.