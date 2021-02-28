Former LSU and Sulphur linebacker Tahj Keeynata Jones was arrested Friday on several charges and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.
Jones, 32, was in state district court before Judge David Ritchie to surrender after his bond was revoked on a previous charge and he was taken into custody at that time.
He was represented by defense attorney Elizabeth Traub of the Public Defender’s Office. Charges include home invasion, simple assault, and violation of a protective order.
Since his bond was revoked, prosecutor Nick Algero said no bond was being set on these charges at this time.
In 2014, Jones was shot in an incident at an apartment complex in Sulphur, allegedly by former LSU and NFL player Brandon Winey.
Jones was released from the hospital about two weeks after he was shot.
At that time, Sulphur Police Chief Lewis Coats said Jones went to the complex to visit a woman and Winey arrived later to visit the same woman.
Authorities said an argument between the men lead to a fight and Winey allegedly shot Jones in the abdomen.
Winey, 42, was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder. He was released after posting $475,000 bond.
In 2015, a Calcasieu Parish grand jury declined to indict Winey on that charge.
Winey played at LSU from 1998 to 2000 and spent two seasons in the NFL, playing for the Washington Redskins and the New York Giants.
Jones played at LSU from 2010 to 2013.