The former South Lake Charles Little League president was arrested last month in connection with stealing or misappropriating roughly $105,000 in funds from the organization, authorities said Tuesday.
Jason Hungerford, 42, was arrested June 30 and charged with theft over $25,000, according to Cmdr. Gene Pittman with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Enforcement Division. The reported misappropriation of funds dates from October 2018 through April 2020, he said. The organization's interim president filed an offense report with the Sheriff’s Office May 15, 2020.
The organization’s account had $70,000 in collected season registration fees when the season was put on hold in April 2020 because of COVID-19, Pittman said. There should have been minimal spending with no season scheduled, but only $72.94 was left in the account as of April 30, 2020, he said.
“In general, the expenditures while (Hungerford) was president were more than any previous season, even when they weren’t operating,” Pittman said.
Pittman said Hungerford wrote checks out to himself and to cash, totaling less than $19,000, and made $63,000 in ATM withdrawals. Pittman added that Hungerford used a debit card to make purchases online and at gas stations, grocery stores, hotels, restaurants, entertainment and nightclubs.
“The investigation showed the spending doesn’t appear to have been used for operation of the little league itself,” Pittman said.
Hungerford was arrested on a $15,000 bond and has since bonded out. Pittman said the investigation is ongoing.
“It’s a shame that things like this happen, and it causes folks to maybe not want to give and not trust non profit organizations,” Pittman said. “Unfortunately, we see cases like this more often than we should. It causes people to have distrust at a time when nonprofits need our support.”
The South Lake Charles Little League released a statement, saying it could not comment on the matter because the investigation is ongoing.
“The South Lake Charles Little League is cooperating fully with the investigation and continues to assist all law enforcement in their efforts,” the statement continued.
Hungerford did not respond to requests for comment by the American Press.