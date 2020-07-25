A former non-faculty coach at South Beauregard High School has been convicted for having inappropriate contact with a student.
Stephen B. Hodges Jr., 44, was convicted by Beauregard Parish Judge Martha Ann O’Neal this week for having prohibited contact between an educator and a student. The charge is considered a misdemeanor based on the fact the student at the time was over the age of 17 but under the age of 21.
Hodges was sentenced to a suspended term of six months in jail and two years of probation.
He will also be required to register as a sex offender for 15 years.
Hodges had been arrested in January 2019 after the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of an alleged relationship between Hodges and a student at the same school.
At the time Hodges was arrested, Beauregard Parish School Board Superintendent Timothy Cooley confirmed to the American Press that Hodges was associated with the school as a volunteer coach and was not receiving a salary from the school.