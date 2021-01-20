A former Vernon Parish teacher was arrested Tuesday morning for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to authorities.
Brittany Greene, 28, of Grant was charged with three counts of prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student, and two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.
Greene was a teacher at Pitkin High School at the time the alleged incidents occurred, officials confirmed.
According to Vernon Parish School Board assistant superintendent Mike Kay, Greene’s arrest stems from an investigation that began in early December. Kay said the school board opened its investigation upon receiving complaints, and that Greene submitted her resignation at the same time the investigation began.
Kay said the school board contacted the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office some time later with information gathered from the initial investigation.
“We will continue to work with the District Attorney’s office to ensure the safety of all our students and employees,” Kay stated.
As of Wednesday, Greene remained in the Vernon Parish Jail with no bond set.