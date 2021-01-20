Brittany Greene

Brittany Greene, 28, of Grant is charged with three counts of prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student, and two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.

 Special to the American Press

A former Vernon Parish teacher was arrested Tuesday morning for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to authorities.

Brittany Greene, 28, of Grant was charged with three counts of prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student, and two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.

Greene was a teacher at Pitkin High School at the time the alleged incidents occurred, officials confirmed.

According to Vernon Parish School Board assistant superintendent Mike Kay, Greene’s arrest stems from an investigation that began in early December. Kay said the school board opened its investigation upon receiving complaints, and that Greene submitted her resignation at the same time the investigation began.

Kay said the school board contacted the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office some time later with information gathered from the initial investigation.

“We will continue to work with the District Attorney’s office to ensure the safety of all our students and employees,” Kay stated.

As of Wednesday, Greene remained in the Vernon Parish Jail with no bond set.

Tags

More from this section

Ex-Westlake coach gets prison time

  • Updated
Ex-Westlake coach gets prison time

A former Westlake High School basketball coach has been sentenced to prison for sexual involvement with students, authorities said.

Domestic abuse arrest in Welsh

  • Updated
Domestic abuse arrest in Welsh

JENNINGS — A Welsh man was arrested Friday following a domestic dispute with his girlfriend, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.