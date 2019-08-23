Former LC teacher faces new charges in Beauregard

A former Lake Charles Charter Academy teacher accused of raping a 10-year-old student has been re-arrested after an investigation revealed additional incidents that investigators said took place in Beauregard Parish.
Deidre Rae Smith, 34, of Sulphur was re-arrested on charges of first-degree rape, indecent behavior with juveniles, oral sexual battery, sexual battery and an instate detainer.
Kim Myers of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said Smith was taken from the Calcasieu Correctional Center to Beauregard Parish Wednesday to face those charges and then brought back and re-booked into the Correctional Center.
Chief Deputy Joe Toler of the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that investigators on the case determined new charges were warranted after learning "some activities with the victim took place in Ragley."
Smith was first arrested in May for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with the victim, Myers said. She was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center May 1 on charges of first-degree rape and felony indecent behavior with a juvenile. She was released on a $50,000 bond set by Judge Robert Wyatt.
After further investigation, Smith was re-arrested in June for additional incidents with the victim. At that time, Smith was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on nine counts of first-degree rape, five counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, two counts of sexual battery and one count of oral sexual battery. Judge Guy Bradberry set Smith's bond at $1.3 million.
According to Myers, the investigation began in April when the CPSO received a complaint from an administrator at Lake Charles Charter Academy.
Detectives said Smith had been having inappropriate contact with the victim since the end of 2018, Myers said, and that she allegedly had sexual intercourse with the victim.