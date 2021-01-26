A former Calcasieu Parish gravity drainage district employee made unauthorized salary payments to herself, totaling $6,495.52, from July to August 2019, according to an audit released Monday by the state Legislative Auditor.
The audit, conducted by Langley, Williams and Co. LLC, stated that Sandra Echterhoff, an office manager/ bookkeeper for Gravity Drainage District 4 of Ward 3, made the unauthorized payments, along with her biweekly payroll, over four consecutive pay periods. According to the audit, Echterhoff paid the entire amount back on Jan. 30, 2020, and was fired.
The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury in March 2019 voted to consolidate the parish’s seven gravity drainage districts down to two. Gravity Drainage District 4 of Ward 3 became part of the Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 2, which is made up of the eastern part of the parish.
The consolidation moved the management of the gravity drainage districts’ finances to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury in January 2020.
The Police Jury’s finance department discovered the problem and notified the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office and the Legislative Auditor of the issue in a letter dated May 28, 2020, according to the audit.
The audit states that the Gravity Drainage District 4 of Ward 3 had a “lack of segregation of duties” because the agency was small. The district’s superintendent approved all four of the unauthorized salary payments, but “stated that he did not look at the individual transactions, only the totals, which could vary from payroll to payroll.”
Mike Wittler, board president for Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 2, said in a statement that consolidating the districts and putting the Police Jury in charge of the finances “added safeguards that each smaller district didn’t have on its own.”
“One benefit of consolidation is the addition of procedures to prevent this serious matter from reoccurring,” he said.