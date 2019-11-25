A Former Fort Polk soldier was sentenced last week to 15 years in federal prison for producing child pornography, according to officials.
Brandon Hall, 23, from Yakima, Washington, was sentenced on Nov. 19 by U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr. to serve the 15 years followed by an additional 10 years of supervised release for the charges.
Hall pleaded guilty to the charges in April.
According to United States Attorney David C. Joseph, court documents showed that Hall was involved in an online sexual relationship with a 14-year-old female living in Missouri from Nov. 30, 2017 to Dec. 26, 2017. During their time communicating online via web cam, Hall solicited and captured sexually explicit video of the minor.
The case was investigated by members of the FBI and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Luke Walker prosecuted the case.