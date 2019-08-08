A former Fort Polk soldier was convicted this week by a federal jury for sexually abusing a minor.
Ronald W. Allen Jr., 40, was convicted Tuesday on all counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 and sexual abuse of a minor. The two-day trial was presided over by U.S. District Judge Jay. C. Zainey, and the jury deliberated for only 30 minutes before returning their verdict.
Based on testimony presented during the trial, from April 2012 until June 2016 Allen sexually abused a minor child on numerous occasions while residing on the Fort Polk military installation. The abuse was reportedly disclosed by the victim to an individual at the school the victim attended in a community near Fort Polk.
After law enforcement was notified, a warrant was executed allowing authorities to search Allen’s residence where DNA evidence was located where the victim reported the abuse occurred. The DNA evidence matched Allen’s DNA, officials said.
Allen faces a possible sentence of 30 years to a maximum life in prison for the charges of aggravated sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12, and 15 years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor. He also faces no less than five years to life of supervised release in addition to a $250,000 fine.
A sentencing date has yet to be set.
Allen was first arrested by the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office in April 2018 and had been originally charged with one count of rape, one count of oral sexual battery and one count of crimes against nature.
The investigation into the case was conducted jointly by the FBI, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command and VPSO. Assistant U.S. Attorneys John Luke Walker and Daniel J. Vermaelen prosecuted the case.