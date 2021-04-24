David Monceaux

Former Calcasieu Parish Deputy David Monceaux has been arrested on multiple counts of rape and sexual battery in connection with crimes against children.

 Rick Hickman

A former Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy convicted in the rape and sexual battery of three girls will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

David P. Monceaux, 34, was found guilty April 9 of two counts of first-degree rape and three counts of sexual battery of a juvenile. His victims ranged in age from 4 to 10.

Monceaux was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Michael Canaday to life imprisonment without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence on the two rape convictions and 50 years with the Department of Corrections without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence on the sexual batteries.

The two life sentences and one of the sexual battery sentences were ordered to run consecutively.

Monceaux had worked in the CPSO corrections department for two years. During his February 2020 arrest, Sheriff Tony Manuco said his office had received  a complaint about Monceaux having inappropriate behavior with a juvenile.

Monceaux later confessed the allegations to detectives, Mancuso said.

