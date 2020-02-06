nwrh_0205_deputy_arrest-1
Former Calcasieu Parish Deputy David Monceaux has been arrested on multiple counts of rape and sexual battery in connection with crimes against children.

David Monceaux, 33, of Iowa, had worked in corrections for two years, Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. The victims include three children, who range in age from 4 to 10 years old, he said.

"It's just unfortunate," Mancuso said.

The investigation began after the CPSO received a complaint about Monceaux having inappropriate behavior with a juvenile. Monceaux later confessed the allegations to detectives, Mancuso said.

"In this particular case, I think that we had enough probable cause and more than enough evidence in our situation to investigate it ourselves," he said.

Mancuso said search warrants are being obtained to determine if Monceaux has any child pornography at his home.

"This investigation isn't over," he said. "This is really just the beginning."

Mancuso said it's unknown if there are other victims, but if there are, he encourages them to come forward.

"If you know about this or are aware of this, by all means please report it and let us look into it," he said. "That's our job."

Bond on Monceaux has not yet been set.

