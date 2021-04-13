A Florida man has been charged with contractor fraud after billing his victim more than $60,000 in repairs that have yet to be completed.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said detectives received a complaint March 10 about Larry D. Fitzgerald, 59 of Panama City Beach, Fla., in reference to contractor fraud.
During the investigation the victim told detectives she signed a contract with Fitzgerald in September 2020, at which time she paid him more than $60,000 in order for him to repair damages to her home sustained during Hurricanes Laura and Delta. The victim said Fitzgerald told her she would be able to move back in her home in January, but the repairs have yet to be completed.
During the investigation detectives also learned Fitzgerald did not have a valid contractor’s license to work in Louisiana until October 2020, which was after he signed a contract with the victim, Vincent said.
Detectives attempted to make contact with Fitzgerald on numerous occasions but were unsuccessful. On March 31 detectives obtained a warrant signed by Judge Tony Fazzio for Fitzgerald’s arrest. On April 7, Fitzgerald was located and arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with two counts of residential contractor fraud over $1,500. He was released later the same day on a $50,000 bond.