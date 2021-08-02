Vernon Parish Chief Detective Rhonda Jordan is the first female to lead the pack of detectives at the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office — and she said she bears that statistic proudly as she endeavors to bring justice to her community.
A graduate of Evans High School, Jordan has dedicated her entire law enforcement career to the place she calls home. She was hired as a part-time dispatcher at the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office in February 2003 while she attended Northwestern State University, where she majored in criminal justice.
In November 2004, she was offered a full-time position as a juvenile officer and she never looked back.
That position awoke a passion in Jordan, and in 2005 she took over the investigations of Crimes Against Women & Children for the sheriff’s office.
“At that time, I was given the option of working only juvenile crimes or being involved in the investigations involving adults, as well. I elected to do both, juvenile and adult crimes,” Jordan said.
The crimes Jordan investigates include physical or sexual abuse of women and children, or sometimes both. For many, those cases can evoke strong emotions that can turn even the strongest detectives away. For Jordan, those emotions actually fuel her desire to dive deeper into these investigations.
“These cases are very serious due to the psychological and physical trauma suffered by the victims. When I investigate these crimes, I am determined to end the cycle of abuse and prevent the offender from having any future victims. Sexual abuse and domestic violence can have long-term detrimental effects, and the emotional scars can have a significant impact on future relationships, mental health and the overall well-being of the victim. These women and children put their trust in me, and I will always do my best to work closely with these victims in an effort to not only arrest, but to obtain a criminal conviction,” Jordan stated.
Sheriff Sam Craft said Jordan has lead the charge not only in the department’s women and children investigations, but also in some of the department’s oldest and most difficult cases that remain unsolved. In 2017, Sheriff Craft created a Cold Case Team that put Jordan at the head of a team of detectives dedicated to solving cases more than 30 years old.
“Detective Jordan is very professional in her duties, and is very diligent and thorough in her work. She actually initiated opening up and reviewing these cases and making the public aware of them again. She and her detectives have reviewed and gathered any and all evidence possible to reprocess at labs,” Sheriff Craft stated.
While reviewing decades-old cases for any chance of finding a new lead or new evidence may seem tedious, Jordan said she finds solice in searching for closure for families who have been waiting so long.
“It is very humbling to sit with a victim’s family and to listen to them talk about their loved one. To hear a mother speak of her child, or a child speak of their murdered parent is heart-wrenching. But contact with a victim’s family reenforces a determination within me to do everything possible to provide these families with answers, as well as justice,” she stated.
The work can be a heavy load to carry, and Jordan admits that life as a detective means being on call every day of the week, but she said the fulfillment she gets makes everything worthwhile. The little time away from work she gets is spent at home with her friends and family, which includes her Yorkie named London, and reading and completing DiY projects.
Sheriff Craft attested to Jordan’s ongoing drive and determination, saying that she also spearheads the department’s annual charitable contributions to local nursing homes and senior citizens each year during Christmas.
For Jordan, she just sees her work as a gift in being able to be a voice for the voiceless. And whether she sees it in herself or not, others call her a trailblazer for women in law enforecement.
“A lot of things have changed since I began my career in law enforcement and in the future, I hope to see more women in uniform. It doesn’t have to be a man’s world. This field can be anything that you want it to be if you are willing to work hard and always have a thirst for knowledge,” she said.