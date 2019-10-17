Fifth arrest made in Fifth Avenue shooting death

Another arrest has been made in the shooting death of an 18-year-old after a Lafayette man turned himself in to authorities this week in conjunction with a warrant for his alleged involvement earlier this month in the 5th Avenue homicide.
Kevin Leon Braxton, 31, turned himself in to the Lafayette Police Department. His charge is second-degree murder and Judge Michael Canaday set his bond at $1.25 million.
This is the fifth arrest in the shooting death of Paulden James Lewis, according to officials with the Lake Charles Police Department.
Lewis was shot at Fairview Crossing Apartments around noon on Oct. 1 and died the next day at a local hospital.
Jeremiah Devon Richard, 26, arrested on Oct. 2, on a charge of second-degree murder, is also accused in the shooting death of Lewis. His bond is $500,000.
Lt. Jeff Keenum, spokesperson for the police department, said Wednesday three additional arrests were made in connection with the shooting, and all three suspects were located in Lafayette Parish.
Brandon Jerome Jefferson, 24, of Lafayette, was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder. His bond is $1.25 million.
Akeala Ellis, 35, and Odessa Chavis, 29, both of Lafayette, were both arrested for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. Bond for Ellis is $150,000 and Chavis' bond is $75,000.
Keenum said the investigation is ongoing and there could be more arrests.
Sgt. Larry Newingham is lead investigator on this case.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call the police department at 491-1311.