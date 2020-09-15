Kevin Dupre

Kevin Dupre

 Special to the American Press

A convicted felon has been arrested for having a firearm on school grounds, authorities said. 

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said their office was notified Tuesday of an individual with a gun at Elton Elementary School.

When deputies arrived the suspect — Kevin Dremiski Dupre, 26, 720 Soouth 6th St., Oberlin — had left the school property.

Deputies investigating the incident located Dupre at a residence on Noah Street in Elton and placed him under arrest. During transport, Dupre kicked the back door and window frame of the sheriff’s unit and damaged the rear door, Ivey said.

Dupre was booked into the parish jail on charges of possession of firearm by convicted felon, Illegal carry of weapons, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse aggravated assault and domestic abuse aggravated assault with child endangerment.

