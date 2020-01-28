Family of missing children ‘hopeful’

The grandparents of two children who have been missing since September said they feel hopeful about a "joyous" resolution after two people close to the children — Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell — were served with search warrants Sunday in Hawaii.
Kay and Larry Woodcock of Lake Charles are grandparents to Joshua Jaxon "J.J." Vallow, 8, and Tylee Ryan, 17. Kay Woodcock's brother, Charles Vallow, was J.J.'s father. Charles and his wife, Lori Vallow, adopted J.J., who was Charles' grandnephew, after the couple got married.
They were also raising Lori's daughter, Tylee, from a previous relationship, at their home in suburban Phoenix, Ariz., according to the grandparents.
Vallow and Daybell were pulled over by police in Kauai on Sunday as they were driving a black Ford Explorer along the Kuhio Highway, according to authorities.
They entered the parking lot of Kauai Beach Resort, and police served them with a search warrant for their vehicle. Then, police went to the couple's townhome in Princeville and executed a search warrant on the property.
Authorities said the couple, who were not arrested, had been living inside the gated community for several months.
According to police, neither J.J. or Tylee were at the home and neither had been spotted in Hawaii.
Charles Vallow filed divorce documents in an Arizona court last year, claiming Lori Vallow believed she was a "translated being." Vallow also accused Lori of threatening to kill him if he got in her way and he sought an order of protection.
The divorce never took place because Charles Vallow was killed last July by Lori Vallow's brother, Alex Cox, according to authorities. Cox told police he shot Charles in self-defense after the man hit him with a baseball bat, and the case remained open. Cox died of unknown causes in December of 2019.
"We know it was murder; we know Charles' death wasn't a justifiable homicide," Kay Woodcock said.
Last August, shortly after Charles died, Lori Vallow, 46, moved to Rexburg, Idaho, with J.J. and Tylee, according to the grandparents. It brought her closer to Daybell's home in Salem, Idaho, where he lived with his wife, Tammy Daybell.
Two months after Vallow moved to Idaho, Tammy Daybell died at her home. She was 49 and her obituary said she died of natural causes. Authorities said that was questioned later and her body was exhumed for an autopsy but results have not been released yet.
Lori Vallow got married to Chad Daybell, 51, two weeks after Tammy Daybell's death, according to authorities.
Until this weekend, Lori Vallow and her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, had also been missing.
Now, the previous spouses of both Vallow and Daybell are both dead, the children haven't been seen in months, and compounding the situation is the couple's doomsday beliefs.
Authorities have said the couple has continued to refuse to divulge the whereabouts of the children. Police in Hawaii briefly detained Vallow and Daybell on Sunday to serve them with search warrants, and gave them five days to produce the children before the court in Rexburg, Idaho, or be found in contempt of court.
Kay Woodcock has referred to Lori Vallow as a "black widow" (two previous husbands have died) who is "evil and wicked."
The grandparents said, although they are still extremely worried about the well-being of the children, "Until we hear different, they (J.J. and Tylee) are alive!"
The FBI continues to investigate this case along with authorities in Arizona and Idaho, where Vallow and Daybell previously lived.