Ex-officer guilty of murder, manslaughter in Floyd case

Derek Chauvin

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin listens as his defense attorney Eric Nelson gives closing arguments.

 Special to the American Press

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, the explosive case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

The jury reached its verdict Tuesday after deliberating about 10 hours over two days in a city on edge against another outbreak of unrest.

Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on or close to the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes.

