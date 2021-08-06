ELTON — An Elton Elementary School teacher has been arrested, accused of inappropriate contact with a student.
Deputies with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Brendan O’Neal Laughlin, 23, of Elton on Friday and booked him into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail on a charge of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student. Bond was set at $10,000.
The Sheriff’s Office began an investigation in June after receiving a complaint that Laughlin allegedly had inappropriate sexual conduct with a student, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.
The incident allegedly occurred at Laughlin’s residence in March.
District Judge Pro-Tempore William Knight signed an arrest warrant Friday for Laughlin on the charge.