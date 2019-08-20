ELTON — An Elton man is facing terrorizing charges following a bomb threat Friday.
Scott Gregory Miller, 48, was charged with two counts of terrorizing after Jeff Davis Parish sheriff's deputies and Elton police responded to a bomb threat at 812 Main St.
Deputies were told that a vehicle Miller was in was wired with explosives and that the rice dryer located in Elton had a bomb in it.
Miller surrendered to police after a short standoff.
The Louisiana State Police bomb technicians responded and after a search deemed the area safe. The vehicle was found to obtain wiring that looked similar to items used with explosives.
Miller was alleged to be trained in explosives while in the military.