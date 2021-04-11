Cop lights
MGNonline

Special to the American Press

A 34-year-old Lake Charles woman was arrested and charged with DWI  and open container following the death of a pedestrian Friday night in Moss Bluff.

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D were called to the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Police say the initial investigation revealed the incident occurred as the pedestrian was attempting to walk across the northbound lanes of travel of U.S. 171. At the same time, a northbound 2016 Honda Accord, driven by Candice Rae Walker Peloquin, struck Benjamin Lewis Murray, 50, of Lake Charles. Murray sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peloquin was properly restrained at the time of the crash and sustained minor injuries. Her passenger was properly restrained and not injured.

As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from Peloquin and Murray and submitted for analysis. Impairment on the part of Peloquin is suspected to be a factor in the crash. 

She was arrested and charged with DWI first offense and open container. Additional charges are possible and the crash remains under investigation.

Troop D has investigated 6 fatal crashes resulting in 6 deaths in 2021.

