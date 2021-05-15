Cop lights
A driver remains in critical condition after officers responded to a vehicle crash in the 1100 block of 2nd Avenue and discovered the victim with a gunshot wound. 

Lake Charles Police Lt. Jeffrey Keenum said the crash occurred about 10:15 p.m. Friday night.

“The injured driver was transported to a local hospital where the victim is listed in critical condition,” Keenum said.

This is an ongoing investigation and as additional information becomes available, it will be shared with the media.

Anyone with information about this offense is encouraged to contact Sgt. Larry Newingham at 491-1311.

 

