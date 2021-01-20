Domestic abuse arrest in Welsh

JENNINGS — A Welsh man was arrested Friday following a domestic dispute with his girlfriend, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said deputies were dispatched to a residence on Bourque Road, west of Welsh, in reference to the disturbance.
While in route to the scene, deputies learned the suspect was leaving the residence in a blue truck headed east on Bourque Road.
Deputies were able to stop the vehicle, which was being driven by the suspect, Derrick James Lawrence, 33, of Welsh.
Lawrence admitted to getting in an argument with his girlfriend.
The victim told deputies she tried to leave, but Lawrence punched her in the nose causing it to bleed and knocking her out. The victim said when she woke up, she jumped out of the moving vehicle to get away and ran to a nearby residence.
Lawrence was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail on charges of domestic abuse battery and false imprisonment.