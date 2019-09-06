Discovery of body ruled homicide

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection with a body found Thursday, authorities said.
Lorenzo S. Green is accused in the homicide of a person whose body was found behind a shopping center on Gerstner Memorial Drive, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.
Myers said the body was found around 10:40 a.m. behind the shopping center that's home to Northern Tool and Equipment, Save a Lot, Osaka, Family Dollar and Citi Trends.
The body was found behind a dumpster, according to Myers.
On Thursday afternoon, crime scene investigators and multiple law enforcement vehicles could be seen at the location.
Myers said the initial investigation led investigators to Green.
The Calcasieu Coroner's Office will determine the cause of death.
Myers said the name of the deceased has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
The investigation is ongoing.