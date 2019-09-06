A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection with a body found Thursday, authorities said.

Lorenzo S. Green is accused in the homicide of a person whose body was found behind a shopping center on Gerstner Memorial Drive, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Myers said the body was found around 10:40 a.m. behind the shopping center that's home to Northern Tool and Equipment, Save a Lot, Osaka, Family Dollar and Citi Trends.

The body was found behind a dumpster, according to Myers.

On Thursday afternoon, crime scene investigators and multiple law enforcement vehicles could be seen at the location.

Myers said the initial investigation led investigators to Green.

The Calcasieu Coroner's Office will determine the cause of death.

Myers said the name of the deceased has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing.

Tags

More from this section

Cephus sex assault accusers hire prominent attorney

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two women who accused Quintez Cephus of sexual assault have hired a prominent attorney to investigate Wisconsin officials' decision to reinstate the Badgers receiver following his acquittal.

Discovery of body ruled homicide

  • Updated
+4
Discovery of body ruled homicide

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection with a body found Thursday, authorities said.

Fall brings new shows, streamers, chance of bigger TV tabs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Intrigued by a drama set behind the scenes of a morning TV show, with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the cast? How about a supernatural series topped by Lin-Manuel Miranda or a comedy with Paul Rudd as a man overshadowed by his clone, or the chance to see Oscar-…