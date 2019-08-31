A DeRidder school bus driver accused of driving children to school while under the influence was released from jail this week after posting bond, according to authorities.
Tammy Gibson, 60, was released Aug. 27 from the Beauregard Parish Jail on a $6,500 bond. She is charged with driving while intoxicated with an enhancement of child endangerment, and reckless operation of a vehicle.
Gibson was placed under arrest Tuesday morning after DeRidder police officials said they received a 911 call at about 7 a.m. from a 15-year-old student riding Gibson’s bus. That student reportedly told police his bus driver was swerving and running stop signs.
Minutes later, police officials said another 911 call was made by the parent of another child on the same bus. That parent said their child was texting them that their bus driver was running stop signs and running into ditches.
At about 7:16 a.m., DeRidder police located Gibson’s bus at a DeRidder school and she was taken into custody.
According to authorities, Gibson submitted to an alcohol test that indicated no alcohol was detected. She was transported to the Beauregard Health Systems emergency room where she was examined by a physician and medically cleared, and then returned to police custody.
A search warrant was signed by Beauregard Parish Judge C. Kerry Anderson, based on the determination of probable cause, and police obtained a blood sample for toxicology testing. Those results could take up to three weeks to be returned, officials said.