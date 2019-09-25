COUNTERFEIT BILLS graphic

The DeRidder Police Department is warning consumers of a recent increase in the use of counterfeit money throughout the city.

Deputy Police Chief Christopher Rudy released the warning on social media Tuesday evening, alerting residents to the bills being seen passed through the area by investigators.

“Most of what we are seeing are $100 bills and are commonly purchased from websites referring to them as ‘movie money.’ Other times the bills have foreign stamps on the front or backside, or both,” Rudy stated.

Rudy said the bills may be difficult to spot in the event a cashier or private citizen is in a rush collecting the money, and he cautioned the public to take the extra time to inspect the bills carefully. The intentional use of counterfeit money can be punishable with fines between $5,000 and $1 million, as well as prison terms of no less than six months and up to 10 years.

Rudy said the counterfeit bills collected so far have been from both businesses and individuals. Rudy confirmed one person had been arrested while attempting to use one of the counterfeit bills, but no further information was released. Anyone who believes they may have received a counterfeit bill is asked to contact the police at 462-8911.

