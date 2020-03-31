DeRidder police are investigating the armed robbery of a local Checkers drive-thru business on Sunday evening.
According to authorities, a masked suspect robbed the fast food establishment located on North Pine Street by entering through a side door armed with a small, unidentified firearm.
Immediately after the robbery, the suspect fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash.
Based on witness accounts and surveillance footage, authorities have described the suspect as a black male, about 6-feet tall with what appears to be tattoos on his chest just under his neck.
Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the identifying and arrest of the suspect.
Anyone with information may call Crimestoppers at 462-8918 or Detective Darren Hall at 462-8911.