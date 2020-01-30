The owner of a DeRidder convenience store and an employee have been charged with intentionally setting fire to the store in order to collect insurance money, according to authorities.
Bradley Treme, 47, and Denver Cooley, 42, have each been charged with one count of Arson with Intent to Defraud and one count of Criminal Conspiracy after investigators say the two set fire to the La. 26 convenience store.
According to information provided by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, Beauregard Fire District No. 4 initially responded to the report of a commerical fire on the evening of Jan. 23, and then contacted the fire marshal’s office for assistance in determining the origin of the fire.
That investigation, authorities said, led investigators to determining the fire had been set intentionally and identified Treme, the owner of the store, and Cooley as suspects. Cooley was also identified as a relative of Treme, according to fire marshal officials.
During questioning, investigators said Cooley confessed to helping Treme set the fire to collect insurance money because the business was failing.
Both men were booked into the Beauregard Parish Jail.