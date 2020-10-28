A DeRidder man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stabbing his wife to death inside their home, according to authorities.
Sidney Harrison, 71, has been charged with second-degree murder of his wife, 80-year-old Lucille Harrison, after she was found deceased in the couple's home just after 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.
According to authorities, DeRidder police officers responded to a 911 call at the couple's residence located at 510 Shady Lane in DeRidder. Upon arrival, officers found Lucille Harrison deceased, having suffered from what appeared to be stab wounds.
Sidney Harrison was taken to Beauregard Health Systems Hospital for an injury to his arm and was released from the hospital. Following the initial investigation, Harrison was then arrested and booked into the Beauregard Parish Jail. His bond is expected to be set at a later date.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and have declined further comments at this time.
The investigation is being assisted by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, whose crime scene units assisted in processing the scene.