A 30-year-old DeRidder man was charged Saturday for the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian Friday night on US 190, according to authorities.
William Patrick Cheatham was arrested shortly after midnight Saturday by DeRidder police and charged with hit- and-run for the crash that killed 28-year-old Nika Maddox.
According to deputy police chief Christopher Rudy, Maddox was walking west on US 190 with a friend at approximately 7 p.m. Friday when the crash occurred.
Rudy said the witness at the scene told investigators the vehicle had also been traveling west, and that after striking Maddox it swerved back to the center line and left the scene.
Rudy said surveillance footage obtained from the area where the crash occurred revealed the vehicle involved to be an older model Chevrolet pickup truck. Evidence from the scene showed that the vehicle sustained damage to the front right headlight assembly.
Later that night the vehicle was located parked outside a DeRidder apartment complex and Cheatham was identified as the driver. Detectives determined Cheatham was at a residence outside of DeRidder, and at approximately 12:30 a.m. located him in a wooded area behind the residence.
He was also charged with possession of marijuana.
Cheatham was booked into the Beauregard Parish Jail with no bond set.
Rudy said the investigation is ongoing, with additional charges pending.