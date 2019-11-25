A DeRidder man was arrested and charged with hit-and-run Sunday after striking a deputy with his vehicle and fleeing the scene.
Coby Thibodeaux, 24, was arrested Sunday afternoon after detectives launched a manhunt for him earlier in the day. He faces charges of felony hit-and-run, driving without a driver’s license and two counts of illegal possession of a stolen firearm.
According to chief detective Jared Morton, the incident occurred just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday when the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting that there was a vehicle in the ditch near the intersection of La. 112 and Three Pine Church Road.
Morton said deputies arrived at the scene and found that the vehicle was unoccupied, but posed a road hazard. The deputies then began performing traffic control operations until the vehicle could be removed.
Thibodeaux was reportedly traveling eastbound when he encountered the deputies’ emergency vehicles, but according to Morton failed to yield and struck one deputy before leaving the scene.
That deputy was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries and was released later that same day.
Thibodeaux was booked into the Beauregard Parish Jail with a total bond set at $30,000.