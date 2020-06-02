The DeRidder Police Department is investigating what detectives are calling a “personal attack” on its animal control facility this past weekend.
According to authorities, between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning at least one individual broke into the facility located at 720 Carter St. and caused more than $2,000 worth of physical damages to the property built just six years ago by the city. The highest damages done, however, may never have a tangible value tallied.
Inside the building’s office space was an area that housed donations of dog food and dog treats provided by local residents for the animals being cared for by animal control, and also the climate controlled portion of the building had just been replenished of food donations to be provided to elderly citizens within the community who are in need.
All food items had been purposely contaminated with kerosene by the vandals, authorities said. The shelves that held the food were completely destroyed.
Detective Darren Hall told the American Press that he had assisted just last week in picking up food items donated by Brookshire Bros. grocery store, and storing them at the facility before the attack.
“I know from seeing it myself that there were at least 25 to 27 bags of human food supplies to be passed out,” Hall said.
At the time of the attack, five dogs were being housed by animal control, and by Sunday all dogs had been recovered. Hall said all dogs had returned to the facility on their own accord, with one dog even returning itself to its kennel.
In addition to damages, Hall said the attackers left a personal note inside the building on a white board that read “you killed my dog,” but detectives have yet to determine the meaning behind the reference.
“We are not aware of any animals having been euthanized within recent months, or are aware of any controversies around any of the dogs brought into the facility within that timeframe,” Hall stated.
The attackers removed all camera equipment and surveillance cameras from the property during the attack, and Hall said included in that was a computer that housed all of the animal control’s documents. The loss of those documents is now compounding the difficulty in determining the identity of those responsible for the attack.
Despite the difficult investigation now being conducted by detectives, Hall said the department is already seeing an outpouring of support from local residents. As of Monday afternoon, he said, community members have brought in donations of animal and human food supplies to replenish what has been lost.
“The outpouring of support, just from word spreading on social media, has been tremendous,” Hall stated.
As the investigation continues, Hall said anyone who may have knowledge of who may have been behind the attack is encouraged to contact the police department.