Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies are on the lookout for a DeQuincy man suspected of stealing a catalytic converter from a car parked at a Moss Bluff business.
Spokesperson Kayla Vincent said the victim’s work car was parked at her place of employment off of U.S. 171 and the catalytic converter was cut from underneath it June 11-15.
“During the initial investigation deputies located blood on the driver’s side door at which time deputies with the CPSO Forensic Investigation Unit processed the car for DNA,” Vincent said. “The sample was sent to the SWLA Crime Lab for processing.”
She said detectives received another report on July 14 of a stolen catalytic converter from a car parked at a Sulphur business on Swisco Road. She said detectives were able to review surveillance footage and observed the suspect’s vehicle to be a silver Ford Escape.
Vincent said the DNA in the Moss Bluff case matched Russell C. Perkins, 32, 1385 Rosie Hollie Road, DeQuincy, who is also drives a silver Ford Escape.
“Detectives were also able to determine Perkins’ SUV was in the area during the time the catalytic converter was taken from the car in Sulphur,” Vincent said. “It was also discovered Perkins had recently scraped numerous catalytic converters, while driving the silver Ford.”
Two warrants were signed by Judges David Ritchie and Tony Fazzio for Perkins’ arrest, charging him with two counts of simple criminal property damage; theft less than $1,000; and theft $1,000 to $5,000. His total bond is set at $60,000.
Detectives are searching for Perkins and anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call 491-3605.
CPSO Vehicle Crimes Investigation Unit Dets. Kyle Miers and Diquan Bennett are the lead investigators on these cases.