Amber Kelly

Amber Kelly, 31, was terminated at the end of August after investigators received the initial complaint and she was interviewed by detectives.

 Special to the American Press

A deputy for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has been arrested and charged with malfeasance in office after allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with an inmate while she was on duty, according to authorities.

An investigation was conducted and turned over to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office. Charges were accepted and on March 3, a warrant was issued for Kelly's arrest for malfeasance in office sexual conduct.

She was arrested the following day and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Judge Tony Fazzio set her bond at $45,000.

Kelly worked as a correctional deputy at the Calcasieu Sheriff's Prison and had been with the department for five years.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso said he was "very upset" by the incident.

"We have an extensive hiring process to ensure we are hiring qualified and competent deputies, but unfortunately we occasionally have one that chooses to stray from the path of integrity," Mancuso said. "These sorts of actions will never be tolerated in our department and deputies will always be held accountable for their actions."

Det. Melanie Veillon is the lead investigator on this case.

