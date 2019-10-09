Delay in Kevin Daigle sentencing

The sentencing for Kevin Daigle, who received the death penalty in July in the fatal shooting of Louisiana State Trooper Steven Vincent in 2015, has been delayed.
Daigle was scheduled to be sentenced today in state district court but a spokesperson with the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office said Tuesday the sentencing has been delayed.
The reason for the delay was not given and a new sentencing date has not been set.
If just one of the 12 jurors had not voted for a death sentence, Daigle would have received life in prison.
The jury returned with its verdict within an hour of leaving the courtroom to begin deliberations in the penalty phase of the trial.
Defense attorneys for Daigle, 57, wanted a life sentence, calling for mercy for the defendant. Prosecutors sought the death penalty, saying Daigle showed no mercy to Vincent.
Family and friends of the slain trooper filled the courtroom every day of the trial and many were there when Daigle was convicted as well as when he received the death penalty.
Minutes after the death penalty verdict, Miranda Vincent Priola, Steven Vincent's sister, read a statement from their mother, Millie: "I have cried for four years and have not been myself after this happened. He left my husband, my family and myself with sadness, grief and loss. I still have moments of despair and heartache I will never overcome. I pray no one else ever has to go through such a traumatic event of evil in their lives. We're all thankful to see justice finally served."
Lead prosecutor Lea Hall said Daigle deserved the death penalty.
"That verdict was based on evidence of extreme cruelty, extreme violence, just senselessness from one human being to another," said Hall. "And our community has said this is not tolerable."
Defense attorney Kyla Romanach, in pleading for a life sentence for Daigle, told jurors the death penalty should be a last resort. "Is he (Daigle) really the worst of the worst?"
The state said Daigle was the worst of the worst, a person who "chose the bottle" and had specific intent to kill a police officer.
Prosecutor Jacob Johnson told jurors a rejection of the death penalty would have been a sucker punch to a family that lost everything. "They lost the glue that held them together," said Johnson.